Coast Guard rescues eight survivors of sunken boat

March 20, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - KOCHI

Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard rescued eight survivors of a sunken boat, MSV Varartha Rajan (CLR 192), on Monday.

The boat was on routine inter-island passage from Agatti to Androth where it developed technical snag and water seepage, following which it remained adrift and elusive for three days. On coming to know of a boat missing for more than 72 hours, an air-sea coordinated rescue operation was initiated by the Coast Guard on Monday. In record time, all survivors of the boat were located in the sea off Lakshadweep and were rescued by personnel on board ICGS Saksham. After initial medical test, the survivors will be handed over to the Fisheries department, says a release.

Coastal security exercise

A coastal security exercise titled ‘Sagar Kavach’ will be conducted by the Indian Coast Guard on March 20 and 21. Departments like Fisheries, State and Coastal police, port authorities, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, CISF, and the Indian Navy would take part in the exercise.

The exercise is meant to dovetail all security agencies of the State for coordinated efforts against sea-borne threats. In this, infiltrations/intrusions through the sea route are simulated and directed towards important places on land. The exercise will also include coastal fishing populace, since fishers play a key role in ensuring coastal security.