August 21, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) organised a unity run as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ celebrations in Kochi on Sunday to promote national integration. Over 500 people from different walks of life participated in the event that was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General N. Ravi, Commander Coast Guard District (Kerala and Mahe), from Durbar Hall Ground. The run was routed through Park Avenue Road and M.G. Road.