Coast Guard holds pollution response activities

February 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian Coast Guard exhibited its pollution response capabilities at sea, on the second day of the Regional Pollution Response Exercise-2023 on Thursday.

The exercise was held near the single point mooring (SPM) located off Kochi. The operational and functional capabilities of pollution response equipment such as sea boom, skimmers, TC-3 bucket, and spray pod were showcased for various stakeholders. Coast Guard ships, helicopters, and aircraft participated.

The stakeholders included district disaster management agencies from coastal districts, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, Gas Authority of India, BPCL, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Kerala Maritime Board, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Department of Fisheries, Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Institute for Advance Training in Water Rescue, Kufos, Lamor India Limited, Cochin Port Authority, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, IndianOil, and KITCO.