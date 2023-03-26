ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard helicopter crashes at airport

March 26, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Possible loss to life and property was averted since the ALH was hovering at a low altitude, it is learnt.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard crashes at Cochin International Airport on Sunday while on a flying sortie. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of Indian Coast Guard crashed at Cochin International Airport on Sunday noon, while it was on a flying sortie.

The three personnel on board escaped with minor injuries. Possible loss to life and property was averted since the ALH was hovering at a low altitude, it is learnt.

The Coast Guard has an air enclave at the airport. The crash occured at 12.25 pm, following which airport operations were temporarily suspended for two hours. The ALH was removed from the airport’s operational area around 2 pm, following which the the runway was cleared and flights resumed service after a safety inspection. A flight from Oman that was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram is expected to fly back to Kochi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More details awaited

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US