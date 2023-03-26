March 26, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - KOCHI

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of Indian Coast Guard crashed at Cochin International Airport on Sunday noon, while it was on a flying sortie.

The three personnel on board escaped with minor injuries. Possible loss to life and property was averted since the ALH was hovering at a low altitude, it is learnt.

The Coast Guard has an air enclave at the airport. The crash occurred at 12.25 p.m., following which airport operations were temporarily suspended for two hours. The ALH was removed from the airport’s operational area around 2 p.m., following which the runway was cleared and flights resumed service after a safety inspection. The first flight AI 831 from New Delhi landed at 2.28 p.m.

A flight from Oman that was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram is expected to fly back to Kochi.