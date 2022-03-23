Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor from vessel off Kochi

Kochi The Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out medical evacuation of a 61-year-old ailing mariner from a vessel off Kochi.

Mariner John A. Jimenez, master of the ro-ro motor vessel Grand Neptune, was brought to Kochi and admitted to a private hospital after the vessel raised a distress alarm when it was 70 nautical miles south-west of Kochi.

The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) in Kochi was informed. The vessel was soon asked to approach the Kochi harbour and the MRSC, Kochi, liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance. The patient was later shifted to the hospital adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.