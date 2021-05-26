Coast Guard continuing search for three Kerala fishermen

THIRUVANNTHAPURAM

26 May 2021 10:44 IST

Seven fishermen were rescued after a mishap occurred near the narrow Vizhinjam harbour mouth on Tuesday night

The Coast Guard is continuing the search for three fishermen who went missing in the sea at Vizhinjam near here on Tuesday night. Seven fishermen have been rescued so far.

One of the rescued fishermen, who had been injured, has been admitted to hospital, the Coast Guard said. The mishap occurred near the narrow Vizhinjam harbour mouth while the fishermen from Vizhinjam and nearby Poonthura, who had gone out to sea in four small boats, were returning home.

Two of the missing fishermen are from nearby Poonthura and one, from Vizhinjam.

Heavy winds and rainfall had lashed Thiruvananthapuram throughout Tuesday night, leading to strong swells along the coast. Transport Minister Antony Raju and Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian who visited Vizhinjam on Wednesday morning said the Coast Guard has decided to intensify the search for the missing fishermen with more vessels.

“The mishap occurred as the fishermen were returning to the coast. The fishermen have brought some issues to our notice. They say sand bars have accumulated along the harbour mouth. An appropriate decision will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister,” Mr. Cherian told reporters.

Local fishermen also blame the narrow entrance to the harbour for the mishap.

The Coast Guard has been engaged in rescue operations since Tuesday night. Apart from Coast Guard vessels, a Dornier aircraft also has been pressed into service for the rescue ops, the Coast Guard said.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked questions about coordination regarding weather alerts. While the India Meteorological Department had put Thiruvananthapuram on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall, no curbs were imposed on fishing along the Kerala coast.