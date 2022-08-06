Kerala

Coast Guard conducts heritage walk in Fort Kochi

A heritage walk conducted by the Coast Guard in Fort Kochi on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent KOCHI  August 06, 2022 21:52 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:52 IST

The Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) based at Fort Kochi along with India Tourism, Kochi, and State Bank of India conducted a 7.5-km heritage walk in Fort Kochi on Saturday to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and the International Coastal Clean-up Day-22 with the theme ‘Plastic-free oceans’.  

The walk was organised with the aim of promoting the vibrant heritage along the coast. It was flagged off by DIG N. Ravi, Commander, Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

A total of 150 people participated in the walk, which focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle and keeping the environment clean.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...