Coast Guard conducts heritage walk in Fort Kochi

A heritage walk conducted by the Coast Guard in Fort Kochi on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) based at Fort Kochi along with India Tourism, Kochi, and State Bank of India conducted a 7.5-km heritage walk in Fort Kochi on Saturday to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and the International Coastal Clean-up Day-22 with the theme ‘Plastic-free oceans’.

The walk was organised with the aim of promoting the vibrant heritage along the coast. It was flagged off by DIG N. Ravi, Commander, Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe).

A total of 150 people participated in the walk, which focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle and keeping the environment clean.