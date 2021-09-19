Coast Guard Commander calls on Governor, CM

He urges State to speed up work on ICG air enclave

Deputy Inspector General N. Ravi, Commander of the Indian Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe), on Saturday called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior officials during his maiden visit to Kerala after assuming charge.

During his discussions with the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Mr. Ravi briefed them about the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) infrastructure developments in the State. He also shared details on the augmentation of Coast Guard assets in the State to enhance its search, rescue and reconnaissance capability in the southern region, a press note said.

Ports Minister

He also paid visits to Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, State Police Chief Anil Kant and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Air Command.

Besides visiting the ICG Station at Vizhinjam and reviewing the progress of ongoing infrastructure development, the Deputy Inspector General toured the sites of various projects at the Coast Guard jetty at Vizhinjam and the ICG air enclave being developed in the State capital.

During his meetings, the ICG Commander requested the support of the government in expediting the works on the air enclave that could enhance ICG’s search, rescue and reconnaissance capabilities.