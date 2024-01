January 14, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) conducted a coastal clean-up drive on Vypeen beach on Saturday, in the run-up to Coast Guard Day 2024 activities. Volunteers from Coast Guard units and Vypeen panchayat participated. The participants were educated on the need to keep beaches and the surrounding areas clean for a litter-free environment and its impact on overall health and well-being. Over 500 kg of litter was collected.