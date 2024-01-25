ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard bike rally flagged off at Vizhinjam

January 25, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard bike rally starts from Vizhinjam on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram

As part of 48th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, a motorbike rally consisting of 25 bikers from Vizhinjam to Mumbai was flagged off by Commandant Sreekumar G., Station Commander, Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, on Thursday.

The rally will pass through various coastal villages. The team will interact with the coastal residents through the Special Community Interaction Programme to spread the message of a safe and secure coastline. The rally will travel a distance of about 1,900 km and conclude at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, Worli Village, Mumbai, on January 31.

The team interacted with fisherfolk at the Vaadi fishing village, Kollam, enroute.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US