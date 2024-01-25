GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard bike rally flagged off at Vizhinjam

January 25, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Coast Guard bike rally starts from Vizhinjam on Thursday

The Indian Coast Guard bike rally starts from Vizhinjam on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram

As part of 48th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, a motorbike rally consisting of 25 bikers from Vizhinjam to Mumbai was flagged off by Commandant Sreekumar G., Station Commander, Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, on Thursday.

The rally will pass through various coastal villages. The team will interact with the coastal residents through the Special Community Interaction Programme to spread the message of a safe and secure coastline. The rally will travel a distance of about 1,900 km and conclude at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, Worli Village, Mumbai, on January 31.

The team interacted with fisherfolk at the Vaadi fishing village, Kollam, enroute.

