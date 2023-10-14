Coast Dominators wins sixth leg of CBL-3 at Pulinkunnu

October 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Nadgubhagam Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by the UBC Kainakary Club (Coast Dominators) won the sixth race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season-3, which coincided with the Rajiv Gandhi Boat Race held on the Pampa river at Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad on Saturday. Coast Dominators finished the race in 2:54.61 minutes. Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by reigning CBL champions Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) and Niranam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars) clinched second and third spots respectively.

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 57 points. It is followed by Coast Dominators (56 points) and Mighty Oars (43 points). The next race of the season will be held at Kainakary in Alappuzha on October 21. The Pulinkunnu race was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.