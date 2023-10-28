ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Dominators outclasses Tropical Titans to win CBL Karuvatta race

October 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Coast Dominators finished the race in 4.19.60 minutes. Tropical Titans clocked 4:20.85 minutes whereas Raging Rowers finished in 4:23.19 minutes.

The Hindu Bureau

Nadgubhagam Chundan of the UBC Kainakary (Coast Dominators) and Veeyapuram Chundan of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) fighting it out in the Champions Boat League race at Karuvatta on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a scintillating performance, Nadgubhagam Chundan (snakeboat) of the United Boat Club (UBC) Kainakary (Coast Dominators) won the eighth race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season 3 at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by reigning CBL champions the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) and Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan rowed by the Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) finished second and third respectively in the race held on the leading channel. Coast Dominators finished the race in 4.19.60 minutes. Tropical Titans clocked 4:20.85 minutes whereas Raging Rowers finished in 4:23.19 minutes.

In the finals, Tropical Titans were ahead by a few inches initially, but the last 200 metres saw Coast Dominators making a surge, to which the reigning champions had no reply. With Coast Dominators back on winning ways after their second-place finish in the previous leg at Kainakary a week ago, the remaining four legs in CBL-3, being organised under the aegis of Kerala Tourism, hold high suspense for the boat-race buffs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 76 points. It is followed by Coast Dominators (75 points) and Raging Rowers (58 points). The ninth race of the season will be held at Kayamkulam on November 18.

A.M. Ariff, MP, inaugurated the Karuvatta boat race.

Clash after race

At least nine people including rowers of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club were injured in a clash that broke out after the race. The Haripad police said the injured were admitted to two hospitals. Sources said a group, reportedly local people, attacked the camp of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US