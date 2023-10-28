Coast Dominators outclasses Tropical Titans to win CBL Karuvatta race

October 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a scintillating performance, Nadgubhagam Chundan (snakeboat) of the United Boat Club (UBC) Kainakary (Coast Dominators) won the eighth race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season 3 at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by reigning CBL champions the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) and Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan rowed by the Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) finished second and third respectively in the race held on the leading channel. Coast Dominators finished the race in 4.19.60 minutes. Tropical Titans clocked 4:20.85 minutes whereas Raging Rowers finished in 4:23.19 minutes.

In the finals, Tropical Titans were ahead by a few inches initially, but the last 200 metres saw Coast Dominators making a surge, to which the reigning champions had no reply. With Coast Dominators back on winning ways after their second-place finish in the previous leg at Kainakary a week ago, the remaining four legs in CBL-3, being organised under the aegis of Kerala Tourism, hold high suspense for the boat-race buffs.

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 76 points. It is followed by Coast Dominators (75 points) and Raging Rowers (58 points). The ninth race of the season will be held at Kayamkulam on November 18.

A.M. Ariff, MP, inaugurated the Karuvatta boat race.