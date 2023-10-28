HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coast Dominators outclasses Tropical Titans to win CBL Karuvatta race

Coast Dominators finished the race in 4.19.60 minutes. Tropical Titans clocked 4:20.85 minutes whereas Raging Rowers finished in 4:23.19 minutes.

October 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Nadgubhagam Chundan of the UBC Kainakary (Coast Dominators) and Veeyapuram Chundan of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) fighting it out in the Champions Boat League race at Karuvatta on Saturday.

Nadgubhagam Chundan of the UBC Kainakary (Coast Dominators) and Veeyapuram Chundan of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) fighting it out in the Champions Boat League race at Karuvatta on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a scintillating performance, Nadgubhagam Chundan (snakeboat) of the United Boat Club (UBC) Kainakary (Coast Dominators) won the eighth race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season 3 at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by reigning CBL champions the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) and Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan rowed by the Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) finished second and third respectively in the race held on the leading channel. Coast Dominators finished the race in 4.19.60 minutes. Tropical Titans clocked 4:20.85 minutes whereas Raging Rowers finished in 4:23.19 minutes.

In the finals, Tropical Titans were ahead by a few inches initially, but the last 200 metres saw Coast Dominators making a surge, to which the reigning champions had no reply. With Coast Dominators back on winning ways after their second-place finish in the previous leg at Kainakary a week ago, the remaining four legs in CBL-3, being organised under the aegis of Kerala Tourism, hold high suspense for the boat-race buffs.

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 76 points. It is followed by Coast Dominators (75 points) and Raging Rowers (58 points). The ninth race of the season will be held at Kayamkulam on November 18.

A.M. Ariff, MP, inaugurated the Karuvatta boat race.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.