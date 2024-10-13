Coal linkage: KSEB issues EoI for long-term power supply from coal-based plants

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has invited an expression of interest (EoI) from power generation/distribution companies for the supply of electricity to Kerala by using the coal linkage recently allocated to the State.

The KSEB is eyeing 500 megawatts (MW) round-the-clock power on long-term basis making use of the coal allocation to the State under the Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI).

Following the allocation of coal linkage earlier this year, Kerala has been eyeing long-term tie-ups with coal-based thermal power stations for power supply.

Para B (iv) of SHAKTI allows earmarking coal linkages for fresh power purchase agreements to the States. “The supplier shall supply power generated from thermal project using the coal earmarked by the Ministry of Power to Kerala under Shakti B (iv) Policy,” the EoI said. The KSEB has set 25 years as the contract period for power supply, and expects supply to start by August 2025.

According to the KSEB, the coal linkage to Kerala is from the IB Valley and Talcher fields of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty, in a written reply to the Assembly last week, had stated that the government expected a good response to tenders from power suppliers, given that the coal supply is ensured. In such a scenario, Kerala can also expect power supply at a relatively lower rate.

The SHAKTI policy allows States and power generation/distribution companies to pursue tariff-based competitive bidding for long-term and medium-term power procurement, adhering to Union Power Ministry norms, and recommends the granting of coal linkage to successful bidders.