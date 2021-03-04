Coach composition of 10 trains changed

Railways have revised the coach composition of 10 long-distance trains running through the State.

Train 07235 KSR Bengaluru-Nagercoil Junction daily special has been permanently augmented with an additional two-tier AC coach and a three-tier AC coach. A second class general coach has been reduced from the existing coach composition. The same is the case of train 07236 Nagercoil Junction–KSR Bengaluru daily special.

Train 02639 MGR Chennai Central- Alappuzha daily superfast special and train 02640 Alappuzha- MGR Chennai Central special have been permanently augmented with an additional sleeper coach each.

Train 02695 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central and 02696 Thiruvananthapuram Central- MGR Chennai Central daily superfast specials will be permanently augmented with an additional sleeper coach from March 5 and 6 respectively.

Train 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Junction daily special will be permanently augmented with an additional two-tier AC, a three-tier AC, and a sleeper coach from March 6. The same will be applicable in the case of train 06348 Mangaluru Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special from March 9.

Train 06338 Ernakulam Junction–Okha biweekly special will be permanently augmented with three additional sleeper coaches with effect from April 7. Concurrently, two second class general coaches will be reduced from the existing coach composition. The same will be applicable for train 06337 Okha-Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Special from April 10.