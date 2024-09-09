GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Co-working space for start-ups opens at Kanjirappally

Published - September 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)-approved co-working space in Kottayam has been opened at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappally. This space, launched as part of the college’s Startup Valley Technology Business Incubator, offers office space with internet connectivity, along with fabrication and testing facilities, for both individuals and start-ups in the Central Travancore region. Interested applicants can apply through the KSUM website or visit the Amal Jyothi portal for more information. For further details, visit: https://iedcsummit.in/.

