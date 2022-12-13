Co-education will affect country’s culture, says IUML leader

December 13, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former MLA Abdurahiman Randathani has said that teaching boys and girls together will affect the nation’s culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was opening a protest meeting organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the Kannur collectorate highlighting issues such as “backdoor appointments, unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and drug mafia, inflation, and education policy” on Tuesday.

“Women have a huge role to play in the field of education. They have indeed made great achievements. But it was not through co-education,” he observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is said that there will be a massive change in society if boys and girls study together. However, they are taught subjects related to sexual gratification and others,” he said.

He further said that the Constitution sees men and women as equals. But the Constitution also lays stress on protecting the faith of each person, Mr. Randathani said.

He later defended his speech, saying that he was against “reforming the curriculum in a perverse way”. Sexual education should not be imposed, he added.

Mr. Randathani said the change in school timings would affect Madrasa education.

Earlier, he came down on the LDF government “for neglecting unemployment and poverty.”

UDF district chairman P.T. Mathew, District Congress Committee president Martin George, Kannur Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan and other Congress and IUML leaders spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US