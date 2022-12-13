Co-education will affect country’s culture, says IUML leader

December 13, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KANNUR

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former MLA Abdurahiman Randathani has said that teaching boys and girls together will affect the nation’s culture.

He was opening a protest meeting organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the Kannur collectorate highlighting issues such as “backdoor appointments, unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and drug mafia, inflation, and education policy” on Tuesday.

“Women have a huge role to play in the field of education. They have indeed made great achievements. But it was not through co-education,” he observed.

“It is said that there will be a massive change in society if boys and girls study together. However, they are taught subjects related to sexual gratification and others,” he said.

He further said that the Constitution sees men and women as equals. But the Constitution also lays stress on protecting the faith of each person, Mr. Randathani said.

He later defended his speech, saying that he was against “reforming the curriculum in a perverse way”. Sexual education should not be imposed, he added.

Mr. Randathani said the change in school timings would affect Madrasa education.

Earlier, he came down on the LDF government “for neglecting unemployment and poverty.”

UDF district chairman P.T. Mathew, District Congress Committee president Martin George, Kannur Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan and other Congress and IUML leaders spoke.