Co-ed schools have become imperative, says child rights panel

Co- education schools have become imperative in the present social context, chairman, Kerala State Commission for Child Rights K.V. Manojkumar has said.

Delivering the keynote address at a meeting of officials responsible for implementation of the Right to Education Act on Friday, he called for efforts on the part of teachers to bring hyperactive and autistic children to the mainstream.

The meeting decided to take steps for 100% enrolment of children and prevent dropouts during the new academic year. It also resolved to set up child protection committees in all schools and constitute school health committees.

The participants discussed the need for a social awareness campaign about child rights laws and organise a social media literacy campaign in view of the increasing use of mobile phones by children. The commission promised efforts to ensure that only approved schools function in the State.

The meeting called for measures to set up facilities for insulin injection in schools in view of the increasing number of children with Type 1 diabetes.

Commission members Reni Antony and B. Babitha and Director of Public Instruction Jeevan Babu were among those present.