CNG shortage in Thiruvananthapuram to be addressed in 10 days, says distributor

In the wake of mounting discontent among autorickshaw drivers over the shortage of compressed natural gas (CNG) and the low number of filling stations in front of the Veli plant in Thiruvananthapuram, AG &P Pratham, the company which distributes CNG in the capital, on Thursday said it would take urgent measures to address the CNG shortage in next 10 days and meet the growing demand of Thiruvananthapuram.

It is true that there was a shortage of CNG at gas stations in Kochuveli. The company is actively working to resolve this issue within the next 10 days. The primary cause of the shortage is an increased adoption of CNG as a fuel source particularly among auto-rickshaw drivers, and taxi drivers which has resulted in a sudden increase in demand for CNG in the region. To address this, the company is augmenting additional CNG capacity with immediate plans of opening more CNG stations to meet this increased demand, the company said in a statement.

With the enhancement of CNG infrastructure in the region with a new company-owned, company-operated (COCO) CNG filling station in Chakka, the company now plans to open new COCO CNG stations in Parassala, Varkala, Thonnakkal, Nalanchira, Nanniyode, and Peroorkada by the end of 2024. This expansion will significantly increase CNG availability in the region ensuring less wait-time at the CNG stations.

The company is confident that these measures will address the current CNG shortage and meet the growing demand in Kochuveli. As part of improving the situation, the company officials had discussions with both auto drivers and government officials.