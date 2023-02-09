CNG price hike leaves motorists in the lurch

February 09, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The skyrocketing retail price of CNG, which recently touched ₹91 per kg in Kochi, has left motorists gasping for breath.

The fuel is cheaper by ₹5 per kg and even more in southern districts. Accepted widely in New Delhi, Mumbai, and many other cities as a relatively less polluting fuel, CNG that made its foray into Kochi approximately six years ago was widely seen as a game changer in the transportation sector.

There is a discernible lull in the registration of CNG-run public transport vehicles, especially autorickshaws, in Kochi since its per-kg price went up almost fourfold during the past decade, officials of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) said. “This has occurred amid widespread concern during the recent past over the alarming rise in air pollution levels in the city. Private buses that retrofitted CNG kits for between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh per bus during the past two years too have been left in the lurch due to this.”

Although considered less polluting than diesel, CNG is not a green fuel. In this situation, the situation is ripe for rolling the red carpet for electric buses, autorickshaws, and taxi cars to rein in pollution, they said.

Electric vehicles

The Kerala Travel Operators Association (KTOA) is in the forefront of organisations that have been demanding rollback of CNG price in the State and steps to encourage use of electric vehicles. “CNG and e-vehicles were seen as a hope for Kochiites who are of late encountering New Delhi-like air pollution. Kerala must emulate Tamil Nadu by reducing the tax on CNG,” said John Jacob and Dilip Kumar K.S., secretary and vice president of the association.

Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (AITUC) secretary Binu Varghese said it was high time substantial subsidy was extended for purchasing CNG and electric autos.

The Centre must proactively intervene so that there is market stability in the retail price of CNG as an automotive fuel, said George Joseph, who owns a fleet of eight CNG-run city buses. “The over ₹5 per kg price difference in CNG price in Ernakulam district and in the neighbouring Alappuzha has resulted in many private buses being forced to take a detour from their regular routes and travel all the way to Aroor [the northern end of Alappuzha] to fill their fuel tanks. In the process, they end up paying hefty toll at the Kumbalam toll plaza,” Mr. Joseph said.

Unfeasible

Vehicle owners are shying away from CNG vehicles for fear of fluctuations in fuel prices, said Geo John Palatty, owner of a firm that retrofitted CNG kits in vehicles. This is especially true of autorickshaws and buses. The daily saving on fuel per CNG bus vis a vis diesel has fallen from ₹2,500 to around ₹800, making the shelling out of ₹5 lakh per retrofitting unfeasible. Moreover, capital investment in CNG autos and cars is higher than for those that are run on conventional fuels. There is also a fear that retrofitting centres will close down if the lull in demand for CNG-run public transport vehicles continued. This will in turn affect the smooth operation of buses and autos that are run on the fuel since trained technicians ought to attend to repair of such vehicles, he added.

Attributing the hike in CNG price to commensurate increase in rate of petrol and diesel, sources in IOC-Adani Gas said the retail price was similar in Ernakulam and districts north of it. “CNG vehicles have higher fuel efficiency than their conventional peers. We have instructed dealers to display the break-up in retail prices. The capacity utilisation of CNG outlets in Ernakulam is still less than 20% despite having 14 such outlets in the district,” they added.