CM’s sops a hogwash: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has termed as “mere hogwash” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s New Year announcements related to women-friendly rest rooms in public places.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Mr. Chennithala said such announcements were nothing but devious methods of concealing the LDF government’s administrative failure. These schemes had been earlier announced in the budget and now had been revived as if these were new ones.

No expenditure

Quoting budget figures, Mr. Chennithala said the State government had earmarked ₹1,420 crore for various women-specific schemes. But not much expenditure had been incurred. Mr Chennithala made fun of the Chief Minister’s announcement that ₹37 crore would be spent on planting saplings, considering the fact that such schemes were announced earlier and there was no clarity on what was the outcome.

Nothing new

There was nothing new in the Chief Minister’s proclamation that those who did not have a ration card would be given one, he said.