CM’s sense of guilt exposed, says Chandy

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s refusal to meet Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, is out of a sense of guilt.

Speaking to the media after visiting Avishna at her home at Valayam on Saturday, Mr. Chandy demanded that the government sort out the issue and said the Opposition parties were willing to help.

If the State government felt that the police action was appropriate why not it could convince the family, he asked.

The Congress leader also pointed out that the Congress-led United Democratic Front had never attempted to play politics with the issue.