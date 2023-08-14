CM’s police medals for 239 officers

August 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Chief Minister’s Police Medals for 2023 instituted by the Home department were announced on the eve of the Independence Day on Monday. As many as 239 police officers were chosen for the recognition. They include Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) H. Venkatesh and Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director (Administration) and SP Suneesh Kumar R.

Twenty-five officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, including Varkala Station Officer Anil Kumar P., were selected for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.