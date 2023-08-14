ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s police medals for 239 officers

August 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 officers get fire service medal

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Chief Minister’s Police Medals for 2023 instituted by the Home department were announced on the eve of the Independence Day on Monday. As many as 239 police officers were chosen for the recognition. They include Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) H. Venkatesh and Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director (Administration) and SP Suneesh Kumar R.

Twenty-five officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, including Varkala Station Officer Anil Kumar P., were selected for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US