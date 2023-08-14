HamberMenu
CM’s police medals for 239 officers

25 officers get fire service medal

August 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Chief Minister’s Police Medals for 2023 instituted by the Home department were announced on the eve of the Independence Day on Monday. As many as 239 police officers were chosen for the recognition. They include Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) H. Venkatesh and Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director (Administration) and SP Suneesh Kumar R.

Twenty-five officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, including Varkala Station Officer Anil Kumar P., were selected for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for 2023.

