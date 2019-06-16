Kerala

CM’s pat for Vigilance wing

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the new building of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at Palakkad on Sunday.

Says general strength of VACB will be enhanced

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lauded the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department for the extra vigil it maintains against corruption in the State.

Inaugurating a new building for the district unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VA CB)here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the Department was maintaining utmost vigil against corruption by conducting lightning raids in various sectors.

He said the general strength of the Vigilance wing would be enhanced by appointing enough number of personnel.

Vigilance cases would be taken seriously and legal advice would be ensured to avoid juridical lapses and loopholes, he said.

Minister for Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Classes A.K. Balan presided over the function.

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnan Kutty delivered the keynote address.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, Shafi Parambil, MLA, District Panchayat president K. Santhakumari, District Collector D. Balamurali, Vigilance ADGP Anil Kanth, Vigilance IG H. Venkitesh, and Vigilance SP J. Himendranath spoke.

