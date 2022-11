November 14, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A message from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for students on the ‘No to drugs’ campaign will be re-telecast at 2 p.m. on Tuesday on through the KITE Victers channel. It will also be available on the KITE Victers YouTube channel (youtube.com/itsvicters). Phase two of the anti-drugs campaign launched by the State government got under way on Monday and will continue till January 26.