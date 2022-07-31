CM’s intervention sought to tide over crisis in coir sector

The Small-Scale Coir Factory Societies Association has sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention to resolve the prolonged crisis in the coir sector.

The small-scale coir units in Cherthala and Ambalapuzha taluks are going through tough times due to a dearth of orders for coir handloom products since the turn of the year. The factory owners had staged an indefinite strike from May 25 to June 10 demanding government intervention to revive the crisis-ridden coir sector. The strike ended after Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeeve held conciliatory talks.

The association alleged that the decisions taken at the conciliation meeting were not yet fully implemented.

The small-scale factories are demanding fresh orders to sustain their business. They allege that despite the promises made at the meeting, the exporters are not notifying orders for traditional coir products with Kerala State Coir Corporation Ltd., the agency for implementing the Purchase Price Stabilisation Scheme. They have demanded an end to the 'depot system' (middlemen).

According to them, the exporters instead of placing orders with the Coir Corporation are procuring the products from units of their choice with the help of intermediaries. Due to this practice, many small-scale societies and factories are deprived of their share of orders, pushing them into turmoil.

Around 65 societies encompassing 8,000-odd small-scale coir units produce coir doormats and mattings on handlooms in the outskirts of Alappuzha and Cherthala towns.

Small-Scale Coir Factory Societies Association secretary V.M. Hariharan said the crisis in the sector had left around 40,000 workers in the lurch. Like in the previous years, the government should procure coir mats, mattings and so on ahead of Onam, the association urged.