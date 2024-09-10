CM’s intervention sought for restoration of alienated tribal land in Attappady

The Adivasi Bharat Mahasabha (ABM) has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to restore the alienated land of the tribespeople of Attappady.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, ABM convener T.R. Chandran said the land mafia was tightening its grip over Attappady and gradually depriving the tribespeople of their land.

“The tribespeople of Attappady are living between the hammer and the anvil. If you don’t intervene now, they will ultimately be thrown out of their native land,” said Mr. Chandran.

He said the alienated tribal land was not being given back because of the failure of revenue officials in settling Tribal Land Alienation (TLA) cases in the past 40 years. Instead, revenue officials had been giving possession documents and tax receipts to non-tribal people on TLA land, he said.

“With such documents, people secure access to tribal land with police protection from courts. This is a classic method of land grabbing in Attappady,” he said.

Mr. Chandran said the tribespeople were not being given the land even in settled TLA cases. “This includes a case in which the Supreme Court issued a judgment in 2011,” he said.

The 224 acre under survey number 1,275 in Kottathara village belonged to 36 tribal families, and 50 acre of which was forest land. “But 700 people have got land rights here through false documents,” he said.

The 375 acre under survey number 1,819 in Kottathara village was given to tribespeople by former Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar in 1999. “But heavy land grabs have taken place in this land. As many as 1,932 title deeds have been given away by former ministers K.E. Ismail and E. Chandrasekharan here. But tribespeople have not got the land here. They are currently facing frequent threats of eviction from the land mafia,” said Mr. Chandran.

He alleged that several organisations, trusts and societies were involved in the land grab in Attappady. “The Sanathana Dharma Trust of Chalakudy, Agri Farm, Nava Jeevan Charitable Trust, Vidyadhiraja Trust, and Kottathara Agri Farming Society are some of the beneficiaries of tribal land. None of them has any links with Attappady. Their land deals in Attappady should be investigated,” said Mr. Chandran.

The ABM demanded that the tribal family land in Attappady should be demarcated and documents given to the owners soon. “The ST department should bear its cost,” he said.

Mr. Chandran said the Attappady Farming Society was in loss largely owing to the inefficiency of its officials. “The land of the farming society should be given back to its rightful owners,” he said.

The ABM also sought legal proceedings under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against revenue officials, including Attappady Tribal Taluk Tahsildar, for giving possession documents and tax receipts to encroachers on tribal land.