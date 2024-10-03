GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM‘s firm stance against Cabinet reshuffle ensures Saseendran’s continuance in Cabinet

Published - October 03, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking a stringent stance against a reshuffle, Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection A.K. Saseendran will continue as the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP)‘s representative in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Cabinet.

Sources said that Mr. Vijayan told the NCP-SP delegation, including State president P.C. Chacko and the party’s second legislator Thomas K. Thomas, who met him in Thiruvananthapuram, that he “ needs to rethink and the party should wait for a decision” supplanting Mr. Saseendran with the Kuttanad MLA. Mr. Saseendran was also present at the meeting.

During the closed-door meeting, Mr. Chacko informed the Chief Minister of the NCP-SP national parliamentary board and State leadership’s decision to replace Mr. Saseendran. However, Mr. Saseendran stated that the Chief Minister and coalition partners were not inclined to reshuffle the Cabinet.

Later Mr. Chacko told journalists that his party would respect the Chief Minister’s suggestion. As a coalition partner, it was the party leadership’s privilege to decide who should hold the ministerial position. So, when a Chief Minister requested more time, the party cannot pressure him to rush with a decision, Mr. Chacko added.

Sources said that Mr. Vijayan stood by his constitutional prerogative as Chief Minister to choose a colleague in the Cabinet. Rumors were also strong that Mr. Vijayan was resolute in Mr. Saseendran’s continued presence in the Cabinet.

Moreover, after the national-level split in the NCP, the NCP-SP faction was already facing challenges ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The Election Commission had previously declared that the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the real NCP and allowed the party to use the clock symbol. The matter is still pending a final outcome in the Supreme Court.

Published - October 03, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.