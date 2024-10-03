CM‘s firm stance against Cabinet reshuffle ensures Saseendran’s continuance in Cabinet

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking a stringent stance against a reshuffle, Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection A.K. Saseendran will continue as the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP)‘s representative in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Cabinet.

Sources said that Mr. Vijayan told the NCP-SP delegation, including State president P.C. Chacko and the party’s second legislator Thomas K. Thomas, who met him in Thiruvananthapuram, that he “ needs to rethink and the party should wait for a decision” supplanting Mr. Saseendran with the Kuttanad MLA. Mr. Saseendran was also present at the meeting.

During the closed-door meeting, Mr. Chacko informed the Chief Minister of the NCP-SP national parliamentary board and State leadership’s decision to replace Mr. Saseendran. However, Mr. Saseendran stated that the Chief Minister and coalition partners were not inclined to reshuffle the Cabinet.

Later Mr. Chacko told journalists that his party would respect the Chief Minister’s suggestion. As a coalition partner, it was the party leadership’s privilege to decide who should hold the ministerial position. So, when a Chief Minister requested more time, the party cannot pressure him to rush with a decision, Mr. Chacko added.

Sources said that Mr. Vijayan stood by his constitutional prerogative as Chief Minister to choose a colleague in the Cabinet. Rumors were also strong that Mr. Vijayan was resolute in Mr. Saseendran’s continued presence in the Cabinet.

Moreover, after the national-level split in the NCP, the NCP-SP faction was already facing challenges ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The Election Commission had previously declared that the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the real NCP and allowed the party to use the clock symbol. The matter is still pending a final outcome in the Supreme Court.