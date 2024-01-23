CMS College developing its own English font, to be default for all formal uses

January 23, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Exactly two centuries after it heralded a complete makeover of the Malayalam script, the CMS College in Kottayam is coming up with its own font design — this time for the English language.

Named ‘CMS’, the new typeface has been created specially for the college, making it the first educational institution in South India and second in the country to have its own English typography. According to the college authorities, this is intended to give various departments under the college a uniform style.

“The key attribute of the new font is that the characters follow a circular pattern like the Malayalam typeface developed by Benjamin Bailey, our first principal, back in 1824,” says Varghese C Joshua, Principal.

The typeface has been developed by associating with Bengaluru-based graphic designer Arjun Vettiankal.

In designing the font, the college has taken inspiration from the methodology that Benjamin Bailey had followed in creating a new typeface for the Malayalam language, thus giving it a typographical revamp – from the earlier squares to a rounded style of writing.

An earlier plan by the institution to unveil the new font on the occasion of its bi-centenary celebrations had to be put off for want of further improvisations.

“Since this font was going to become a core element of this institution’s identity, we did not want to compromise on its quality and class. It took us one-and-a-half years to evolve a new style of our own while sticking to the circular-style,” explained Mr. Joshua.

Starting from tomorrow, the new font will be used in a variety of projects on campus including bulletins and posters, besides the administrative documents.

Masakiyo Miyazawa, a professor with the Department of Information Sciences, Tokyo University of Science, Japan, will unveil the new typeface at a function to be held at the college here on Wednesday.

