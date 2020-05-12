CM’s claim on TDB funds a lie: Kummanam

The statement made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the government has not been taking any money from temple devaswoms and that it has given ₹100 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is a blatant lie, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has alleged.

In a statement here on Monday, he said it was a fact that the Chief Minister had promised to provide ₹100 crore as financial assistance to the TDB in view of the destruction at Pampa and surrounding areas during the deluge of August 2018. Though a budget allocation too was made in this regard, the TDB had received only ₹40 crore so far.

The TDB had received only ₹40 lakh from the government towards annuity against the ₹80 lakh in the previous fiscal, he said.