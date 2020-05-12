Kerala

CM’s claim on TDB funds a lie: Kummanam

Board has received only ₹40 crore so far, alleges BJP leader

The statement made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the government has not been taking any money from temple devaswoms and that it has given ₹100 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is a blatant lie, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has alleged.

In a statement here on Monday, he said it was a fact that the Chief Minister had promised to provide ₹100 crore as financial assistance to the TDB in view of the destruction at Pampa and surrounding areas during the deluge of August 2018. Though a budget allocation too was made in this regard, the TDB had received only ₹40 crore so far.

The TDB had received only ₹40 lakh from the government towards annuity against the ₹80 lakh in the previous fiscal, he said.

