Kerala

CM’s call to join cleanliness drive

Local bodies, residents’ associations should take part in the campaign

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the public to join in the effort to clean-up surroundings ahead of the monsoon on Sunday.

In a press release here on Saturday, he said that local bodies, voluntary organisations and residents’ associations should actively take part in the cleaning drive.

The volunteer force formed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic will also take part in the drive. Due to the prevailing situation, the cleaning activities will be carried out by following strictly the social distancing norms put out by the Health Department.

The cleaning of storm-water drains and areas around water sources should be carried out. All objects, including coconut shells, egg shells and empty bottles, in which water can collect should be removed. Sunday is being observed as a 'dry day' with a focus on controlling vector-borne diseases.

The Suchitwa Mission informed local bodies to use all its resources to take up pre-monsoon cleaning activities on Sunday. The waste that is removed from the drains should not be accumulated by the roadside, and steps should be taken to remove them. Fogging activities should be carried out in all wards.

Cleaning activities have to be carried out in all institutions and homes on May 31 and June 7. Municipal wards can utilise as much as ₹25,000, while Corporation wards can use ₹35,000 for clean-up activities.

