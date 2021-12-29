CM’s attacks on League futile: Salam

MALAPPURAM

29 December 2021 22:48 IST

P.M.A. Salam, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State general secretary, has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he could not tarnish the secular face of the Muslim League.

“No amount of criticism from the CPI(M) can tarnish the Muslim League’s secular face. The CPI(M) has lost its head. It was the CPI(M) which made an alliance with the Jamat-e-Islami,” Mr. Salam said here.

He said the Chief Minister was so much upset over the IUML’s mega protest meeting held in Kozhikode in connection with the waqaf issue that he continued to attack the party relentlessly.

Advertising

Advertising