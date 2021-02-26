CM’s attack on Rahul to please Modi: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to gratify the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As Wayanad MP, Mr. Gandhi had every right to highlight the woes of farmers in his constituency. He had also expressed solidarity with the coastal community. The LDF had attempted to betray them by conspiring to allow foreign trawlers into their traditional fishing grounds.
Mr. Gandhi's short voyage with seafaring fishers had irked Mr. Vijayan. Unlike the Chief Minister, Mr. Gandhi related to people. He did not engage the public from privileged isolation like Mr. Vijayan. The Chief Minister had lied that Mr. Gandhi had turned his back on farmers agitating in New Delhi. Mr. Gandhi had participated in their strike and got arrested.
Mr. Vijayan appeared to have forgotten that CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had accompanied Mr. Gandhi to meet President to demand the withdrawal of the agriculture reform laws.
Mr. Vijayan had shielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that the Congress was inherently responsible for the farmers’ agitation. Mr. Vijayan had struck a pact with the Modi government. The Centre's investigation into the gold smuggling case had reached a dead-end. The CBI continued to stonewall the SNC Lavalin case proceedings in the Supreme Court. BJP State president K. Surendran had forgotten about the gold case. Both the CPI(M) and the BJP were aligned to defeat the Congress.
