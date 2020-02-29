CMO to take a call on probing police headquarters leaks

Thiruvananthapuram

29 February 2020 23:44 IST

Thrissur resident has complained to State Police Chief

The Chief Minister’s Office is reportedly set to take a call on a complaint to investigate “leaks” to the media and the Opposition allegedly from the police headquarters (PHQ) here.

A resident of Thrissur had complained to the State Police Chief that the public was concerned about the succession of indulgences from the police headquarters, which he claimed had imperilled the confidentiality of the law enforcement.

The complainant appeared to be miffed that Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had flaunted documents pointing to alleged nepotism in the bid to contract a private firm to implement the proposed Centralised Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS).

Cyclical news breaks

The police had also faced cyclical news breaks that appeared to portray higher-ups in an unflattering light.

With the Assembly session commencing on Monday, the government could politically ill afford to be buffeted by adverse reports against the Home department.

Earlier, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said an inquiry by the Legislature Secretary confirmed that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India audit report on the social and general sectors during the 2013-18 period had not got ‘leaked’ after reaching the Assembly.