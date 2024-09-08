GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMO constitutes a special team to probe the “Mami” disappearance case

A press release issued by the CMO said the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. H Venkatesh will head the probe

Updated - September 08, 2024 11:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office (CMO) has constituted a special team to investigate the disappearance of a Kozhikode-based business person, Muhammad Atoor, alias Mami, in 2023. 

A press release issued by the CMO said the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. H Venkatesh will head the probe. 

State govt. intervention helped curb price rise, says Pinarayi

The missing person case had become politically controversial after Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator P.V. Anvar linked the police and what he termed a mafia in North Kerala to the businessman’s disappearance. 

He also accused State law enforcement, headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar, of slowing down the probe. 

Mr. Anvar’s accusations prompted Mr. Atoor’s family to move Mr Vijayan for a CBI inquiry. The family also petitioned the High Court to refer the case to the central agency. 

Mr. Anvar also claimed that the police team that investigated the sensational case initially recommended a CBI investigation. 

Kerala Police attempting to erase evidence in gold smuggling charge against Sujith Das, alleges P.V. Anvar

Mr. Atoor’s family reported that the businessman was missing from Kozhikode on August 22, 2023. The police probe soon reached a dead end. Mr. Anvar resurrected the case by accusing the police of having a hand in the disappearance. 

Leader of the Opposition, V. D. Sateeshan, dared Mr. Vijayan to order a CBI probe if the government had nothing to hide. He said he did not trust the Crime Branch probe under the current disposition. 

Published - September 08, 2024 10:32 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.