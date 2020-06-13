CMID flags forced detention of migrants by employers

Kochi

13 June 2020 22:08 IST

‘Wages, documents of workers being withheld in State’

The Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) has brought to the notice of the government instances of forced detention of migrant workers in the State by employers staring at severe shortage of workforce.

In a submission to the government, the CMID, a non-profit organisation for the welfare of migrant workers, noted that strategies such as withholding wages and original documents of workers, restricting their movement, and even physical violence were being adopted.

An incident in which ten workers from Odisha were detained by their employer in Malappuram and brutal beating up of four migrants from West Bengal besides the forceful detention of their documents in Ernakulam were cited as instances.

“Rumours that migrants will not be able to return home for the next few years and that a spate of natural disasters are about to devastate Kerala are adding to their anxiety,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, CMID.

Migrants were being asked to cough up ₹7,000-8,000 by interstate contract carriers taking advantage of the lack of clarity on the operation of trains.

It called for proper dissemination of information about the schedule of trains and helpline numbers of various departments in the native language of the workers through various mediums, including social media. This was vital in quelling rumours.

“Stringent action should be taken against forceful detention of workers and their belongings, and if possible, that message should be conveyed at the Chief Minister’s daily press briefing,” said Mr. Peter.

The CMID also called for constituting a commission and a State-level nodal agency to review measures to improve the welfare of migrant workers.

“It is unfortunate that we have a full-fledged department (NoRKA) for migrants from Kerala while we do not have one for workers who come here,” he said.