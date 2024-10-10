CMFRI to host student-scientist interface on sawfish

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will host a student-scientist interface to celebrate International Sawfish Day on October 17 at the institute. It will be an opportunity for students to interact with scientists and learn about sawfish and conservation of the critically endangered species.

The event, which is open to high school students and above, aims to create awareness on challenges faced by sawfishes in the sea, importance of their conservation and strategies to protect them and their habitats, said a CMFRI press release in Kochi.

Given their critically endangered status, sawfishes have been the subject of concerted international conservation efforts aimed at protecting these unique species. In India, the species has been listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

One species observed in Indian waters

While four sawfishes are reported to be found in Indian waters, scientists from the CMFRI pointed out that only one of these had been observed for the past few decades. “Various studies, including that of the CMFRI, suggest that other three species may be locally extinct within Indian waters,” they said.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said sawfishes were especially vulnerable to overfishing due to their slow population growth and high susceptibility to being caught in fishing nets. They face significant threats from habitat loss and degradation. These fishes are highly valued for various products, including their fins, meat, liver oil, and rostra (saw-like snouts).

Dr. George also said that the global conservation efforts aimed to protect sawfish and their habitats. “Such actions are urgently warranted to sustain sawfish from extinction through habitat restoration, responsible fishing in compliance with the regulatory measures, and trade.”

Students are requested to register in advance to participate in the event. Registration is open until October 11 and can be done by emailing to ffdnews24@gmail.com. Phone: Mobile: 8089181185.

