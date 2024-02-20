CMFRI proposes ‘shark hotspots’ to protect endangered species

February 20, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has proposed the demarcation of ‘shark hotspots’ in Indian waters to implement spatio-temporal fishing regulations, given the declining shark catch. The move aims to safeguard endangered species, juveniles, and breeding adults from targeted fishing.

Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, head of the Finfish Fisheries division of the CMFRI, said in a presentation here on Monday that sharks had not evolved to withstand overexploitation. “They cannot reproduce fast enough to make up for the increasing number of deaths every year as most sharks have a long lifespan and low reproductive output. The presence of juveniles in landings further intensifies the threat to their sustainable population,” she added.

According to the CMFRI, landings of elasmobranchs, a group that includes sharks, rays, and guitarfish, declined by approximately 55% between 2012 and 2022. Dr. Kizhakudan stressed the importance of continuous monitoring and assessments and stakeholder awareness campaigns.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan said the institute in the next five years would focus on understanding the complex interplay between fishing activities and other factors affecting shark populations. It will be crucial in crafting effective conservation, sustainability and management strategies and to ensure the livelihood security of the coastal communities.

“The CMFRI has been recognised by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora Scientific Authority in India and is responsible for conducting non-detrimental finding studies on CITES-listed marine species. Six documents covering 11 resources have been brought out by the institute so far,” said Dr. Gopalakrishnan. He added that annual landing estimates of 121 species of elasmobranchs from the Indian EEZ were being carried out by the CMFRI.

The government of Oman had requested the CMFRI’s technical guidance for their shark and ray research programmes, including the use of classical and genetic taxonomic identification tools, he said.

