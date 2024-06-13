CMFRI-INCOIS pact to boost research, fisheries management

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to work together on various research initiatives, including improved fishing advisories. The MoU was signed by CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan and INCOIS Director T. Srinivasa Kumar.

CMFRI and INCOIS will work on joint projects to leverage expertise in areas such as operational oceanography, fishery oceanography, fishing advisories, ecology and environmental impact assessment, remote sensing and GIS application, biodiversity, fisheries management, geosciences and outreach and awareness. It will involve sharing resources and personnel for focused research efforts, says a CMFRI press release here on Thursday.

Dr. Gopalakrishnan says the collaboration will significantly enhance research capabilities in oceanography and marine fisheries management. “Combining the expertise and resources of both institutions will help gain deeper insights into the marine ecosystems and develop data-driven solutions for sustainable fisheries management.”

“The linkage will become beneficial to the fisherfolks as the collaboration between the two institutes will help refine existing technologies to provide more accurate and effective potential fishing zone advisories to fishermen,” says Dr. Srinivasa Kumar.

The collaboration aims also to undertake joint exploratory surveys to collect vital geotagged fishery and ecological data. The data will be crucial for understanding fish populations, distribution patterns and the overall health of the marine ecosystem. The agreement facilitates the exchange of datasets between the two institutions for specific research programmes, the communication adds.

