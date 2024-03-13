CMFRI honour women entrepreneurs Ivy Jose, Rethi Kumari

March 13, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Women entrepreneurs in the fisheries sector Ivy Jose and K. G. Rethi Kumari were honoured by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) for their perseverance and hard work.

Ms. Jose from Munambam has excelled in fish manure production, while Ms. Kumari from Alappuzha’s Onattukara has carved a niche in ornamental fish farming. Both of them are beneficiaries of CMFRI’s Science-Technology Innovation (STI) Hub scheme and were recognised for dedication and management skills.

Ms. Jose’s journey began with a training session in organic fish manure production at CMFRI’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Inspired by the potential to transform fish waste into a valuable product, she ventured into fertiliser production. She now runs ‘Ivy’s Agro-Hub’ near the Munambam harbour. Fish waste is combined with bacterial inoculum and packaged in powder format. The product not only enhances crop yield but also improves soil quality. She acknowledged the crucial role played by CMFRI’s STI Hub for encouraging entrepreneurial talents.

Ms. Kumari’s passion for ornamental fish farming has blossomed from a hobby into a successful business. With scientific training and dedicated efforts, she established ‘Dear Guppy’, a well-stocked ornamental fish farm. A training programme conducted by the National Fisheries Development Board was a turning point in her entrepreneurial life, she said.

A team of experts from the CMFRI also provided crucial guidance and visited her farm to offer necessary advice under the STI Hub project. She said the venture generates nearly half of her family income and employs other women in the neighbourhood.

Playback singer Chitra Arun was the chief guest at the Women’s Day celebration held by the CMFRI in Kochi on Wednesday. She said financial independence empowered women and helped them lead a life of dignity. CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan presided over the function.

