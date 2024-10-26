GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMFRI develops eco-friendly fish feed using black soldier fly larvae

The insect protein-based fish feed is expected to reduce dependency on traditional fishmeal

Published - October 26, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed an eco-friendly fish feed using black soldier fly larvae meal. The insect protein-based fish feed is expected to reduce dependency on traditional fishmeal, which is often linked to overfishing and fluctuating prices. Aimed at large-scale commercial production, CMFRI transferred the breakthrough technology to Amala Ecoclean, a start-up focusing on sustainable waste management and environmental solutions.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by CMFRI director Grison George and Amala Ecoclean director Joseph Niclavose in Kochi, said a press release from CMFRI. The collaboration will enable the technology to reach fish farmers across India.

Dr. George said that the innovation promotes sustainable and cost-effective practices in the aquaculture industry. According to the research team at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of CMFRI, the feed is highly effective in maintaining the growth rate of farmed fish species, making it a viable substitute for conventional feed ingredients such as fishmeal and soybean.

The newly developed feed is proven to improve the overall feed conversion ratio, which can lead to cost savings for fish farmers. Dr. George said that the technology will help address two critical environmental concerns: waste reduction and sustainable protein source for aquaculture.

