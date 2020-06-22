CMDRF scam accused in police custody

M.M. Anwar, the third accused in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) misappropriation case, was sent to police custody for three days.

The special judge of the vigilance court rejected the bail application of the accused. The police custody of the accused will end on June 25.

A remand report submitted by the police noted that the first accused in the case had transferred the illegally obtained money from the CMDRF to the account of the third accused in Ayyanad Cooperative Service Bank. The police submitted that detailed investigations were carried out into the alleged misappropriation. More time was required to complete the investigation as the account of over one lakh beneficiaries of the flood relief fund had to be scrutinised.

The police arrested Anwar on Monday. According to the remand report, Anwar had not cooperated with the investigation so far and was absconding. If released on bail, the accused might tamper with and destroy evidence in the case, stated the report.