CMDRF: Kerala HC adjourns hearing on plea against Lok Ayukta order

May 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to June 7 the hearing on a writ petition challenging the Kerala Lok Ayukta order referring to a larger Bench a case of alleged nepotism and corruption in the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to grant financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the families of a deceased politician and wave off debts of another deceased politician.

The petition was filed by R.S. Sasikumar. According to him, when his complaint against the Cabinet decision came up, the Loka Ayukta passed an order referring it to a three-member Bench of the Lok Ayukta for deciding the question of jurisdiction of the Lok Ayukta to entertain a complaint against the decision taken by the Council of Ministers. The petitioner pointed out that the Lok Ayukta had already considered the question of jurisdiction back in 2018 and held that the complaint was maintainable and that examination of such a complaint was within the powers of the Lok Ayukta. It had also then admitted the complaint. Therefore, the present order of the Lok Ayukta referring the matter again to a three-member Bench was totally unsustainable.

When the petition came up, the Bench comprising acting Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti and Justice Basanth Balaji orally observed that the court would first consider the admission of the petition and other aspects on June 7. When the senior counsel for the petitioner sought early hearing of the petition as the Lok Ayukta had posted the complaint for hearing on June 5, the court said that “let the hearing on the complaint go on.”

