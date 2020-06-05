Kerala

CMD seeks to be relieved, KSRTC in further crisis

Move within days of being given one-year extension

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), already troubled by its fleet’s poor revenue collection, has plunged into a deeper crisis with its chairman and managing director (CMD) M.P. Dinesh approaching the government to ‘relieve’ him of his post citing ‘personal reasons’.

Mr. Dinesh is the fifth CMD of the KSRTC to leave the office in four years during the present government’s tenure.

IAS officer Antony Chacko, M.G. Rajamanickam, and IPS officers A. Hemachandran and Tomin J. Thachankary had to leave abruptly earlier.

15 months

The move by Mr. Dinesh, a former IPS officer who retired in the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police while serving as KSRTC CMD, has surprised the government and the KSRTC management as it has come within days of the government sanctioning him an extension of one year or till a replacement is made. He has been holding the post of CMD for 15 months

Mr. Dinesh was granted extension overruling the objections of the Transport Department and a main constituent of the ruling front, sources said. The CMD was also not in good terms with the labour union leaders and was known as a stickler for rules.

As it is not a resignation letter from Mr. Dinesh, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has forwarded it without any recommendation to the Chief Minister for further action.

