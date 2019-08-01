CMconvenes high-level meet on moratorium for farm loans

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a high-level meeting soon to discuss the moratorium on the loans availed of by farmers and the notices issued by banks to recover the arrears from farmers who are trying to tide over the crisis trigger by the flood last year.

The Cabinet that met here on Thursday decided to hold the meeting considering the failure of the banks on heeding the government request to halt revenue recovery proceedings by invoking the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act.

Mr. Vijayan as well as the Ministers for Agriculture and Cooperation had urged the banks at the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting to sympathetically consider the issue, but to no avail.

The SLBC had accepted in principle the government’s request to extend the moratorium on agriculture as well as other loans of farmers that expired on July 31 up to December 31, but it could not be implemented since an order of the Reserve Bank of India was still in force.

As per the State government directive, the SLBC had written to the apex bank seeking a special permission to extend the moratorium, but has not received any response. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar had met RBI Governor Saktikanta Das and Deputy Governor Narendra Jain who handles issues pertaining to moratorium and handed over a letter from Mr. Vijayan on the issue, but it has not elicited any response. Hence, the decision to hold a high-level meeting.